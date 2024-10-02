BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock worth $446,535 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

