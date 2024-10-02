BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 10.0% in September

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 701,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,566. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.