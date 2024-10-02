Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,620.0 days.

BID Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPPPF opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. BID has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Get BID alerts:

BID Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.