BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE BHP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 3,065,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,869. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.