BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BHP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.38. 3,065,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,869. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

