Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $15,411,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,943,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,537,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,137,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 333,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.0 %

BZH opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

