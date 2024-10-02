AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,025.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2025 earnings at $32.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $182.46 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AZO stock opened at $3,173.14 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,011.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $2,249,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in AutoZone by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

