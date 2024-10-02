Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA) Plans $2.51 Interim Dividend

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.507 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Australian Unity Stock Performance

