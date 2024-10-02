AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.15-35.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.68 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

AudioEye Stock Performance

AEYE stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

