ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ATCO alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.

ATCO Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATCO

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.