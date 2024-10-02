ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00.
ATCO Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:ACO.X opened at C$48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
