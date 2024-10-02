Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 690,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 447,546 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $10.92.

Specifically, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $960.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.