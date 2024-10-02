ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Critical Analysis

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptogenix and ANI Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$6.04 million N/A N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals $538.95 million 2.31 $18.78 million $1.60 37.18

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptogenix.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -7.45% -5.65% ANI Pharmaceuticals 5.01% 15.64% 7.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Synaptogenix and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.53%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Synaptogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synaptogenix is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Synaptogenix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

