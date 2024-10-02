AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. AngioDynamics has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.380 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

