Andrews Sykes Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 11.90 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Up 0.9 %

ASY stock opened at GBX 544.90 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,329.02 and a beta of 0.47. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($10.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 565.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 571.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

