Andrew Roszko Sells 22,900 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00.

TSE DSG opened at C$137.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$96.51 and a 1 year high of C$143.33.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.69 million. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

