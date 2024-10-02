Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $15.30

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.
XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
NYSE XHR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.63%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.
