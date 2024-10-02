Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $15.25

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.77.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
