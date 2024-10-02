Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $34.54

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

