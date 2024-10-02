AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 836,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 27,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $104,281.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,012,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,855.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,855.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $269,227 and have sold 180,668 shares valued at $738,899. 22.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. AlTi Global has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that AlTi Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

