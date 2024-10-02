Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in September

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after buying an additional 111,504 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMR stock opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.00 and a 200 day moving average of $285.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

