AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
AWF opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
