Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.25.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $299.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $303.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

