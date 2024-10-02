Acme United Co. (ACU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acme United to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Acme United Stock Down 0.5 %

ACU opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Acme United has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Acme United had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Acme United will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $128,731.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Singular Research raised shares of Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

