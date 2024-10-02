A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Plans GBX 3.10 Dividend

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 619.37 ($8.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,835.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 640.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 606.17. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 686 ($9.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.16) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Activity at A.G. BARR

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Julie A. Barr purchased 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($675.82). Insiders have purchased 83 shares of company stock worth $80,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

