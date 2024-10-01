Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

ZETA stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

