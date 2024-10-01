XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. XOMA has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $25.85.
About XOMA
