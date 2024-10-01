Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $104.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

