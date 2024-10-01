Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:WGO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,809,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $4,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

