Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 110,918 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 187,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NIE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,259. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.