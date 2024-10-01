Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $58.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

