Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 8th

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:VCNS traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 29.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 52-week low of 25.01 and a 52-week high of 29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of 28.70 and a 200 day moving average of 28.10.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- About the Markup Calculator
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What are earnings reports?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.