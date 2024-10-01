Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 8th

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:VCNS traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 29.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 52-week low of 25.01 and a 52-week high of 29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of 28.70 and a 200 day moving average of 28.10.

