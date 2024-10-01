USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 512.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.