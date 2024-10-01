Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Udemy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Udemy has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $505,830 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Udemy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Udemy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Udemy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

