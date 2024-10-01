Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

NYSE:TUP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 19.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 704,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.