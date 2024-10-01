Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $242.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

