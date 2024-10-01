TP ICAP Group PLC (TCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on November 8th

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TCAP opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 247 ($3.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,819.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

