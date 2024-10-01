Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

