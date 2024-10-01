TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in TKO Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.