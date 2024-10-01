The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 21,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. 6,193,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $46.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

