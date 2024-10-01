The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.768 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

BNS opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

