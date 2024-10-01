Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

