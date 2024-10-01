Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE TALO opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Talos Energy’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 306,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,019,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,130. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

