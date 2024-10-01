Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SRDX opened at $38.78 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

