Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.96.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$49.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.39. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.2058333 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

