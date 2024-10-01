StockNews.com Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to Strong-Buy

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 63.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

