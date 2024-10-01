StockNews.com Upgrades Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to Strong-Buy

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Yiren Digital Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.93 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 37.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yiren Digital
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.