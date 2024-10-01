StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.80. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

