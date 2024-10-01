StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.69. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $228.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 196 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.92 per share, with a total value of $96,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,176. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

