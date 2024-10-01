StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infinera
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,196,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 22.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.