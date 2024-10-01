StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,196,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 22.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.