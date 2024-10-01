StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.73 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.