Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

