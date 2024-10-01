Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declines By 7.8%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after acquiring an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 25.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

