Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declines By 7.8%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
